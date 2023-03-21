ECOVACS T10 OMNI is the apex all-in-one robot vacuum/mop, now $450 off

ECOVACS has launched a new Google Assistant-ready robot vacuum/mop combo, the T10 OMNI, that can not only keep your floors spotless but also clean itself. Add the ECOVACS T10 OMNI to your smart home today to take advantage of a $300 early bird discount.

No one wants to have dirty floors, but sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping are all time-consuming chores that are sometimes all too easy to ignore. To that end, they say you should invest the most in the chores you like the least.

While there have long been robotic vacuum cleaners and mops, these would often just introduce a new set of chores: repeatedly emptying the bin, changing the dirty water, untangling jams, cleaning the insides, and sometimes even rescuing a poor stuck bot. At that point, was your investment really worth it?

Enter the new generation of all-in-one vacuum/mop combo robots like the ECOVACS X1 OMNI and the newer, more accessible T10 OMNI. These intricately crafted bots can sweep, vacuum, and then mop your whole home. The T10 OMNI is your ideal OMNI station for deep cleaning. The T1 OMNI features a 4-Stage cleaning system. First, there are robust dual-side brushes for sweeping even hard-to-reach places. Then you have the floating main brush rolling to get debris and dirt. Thirdly, the OZMO™ Turbo 2.0 rotating spin mopping system removes stubborn stains. Plus, the 5000Pa suction power effectively vacuums dust off both hard floors and carpets

You won’t need to worry too often about emptying the bin or changing out the water, as the charging station includes a larger disposal bin, a clean water reservoir, and a dirty water tank. At the end of a cycle, the station also uses hot air to dry out the mop pads. Better yet, top-of-the-line models from ECOVACS can even clean themselves, saving yet another chore.

What also sets the ECOVACS T10 OMNI apart from the competition is its full complement of smart features. Like any great cleaning robot, the T10 OMNI is equipped with a camera system to avoid obstacles and ensure a thorough cleaning cycle.

The camera system is also used with ECOVACS TrueMapping 2.0 to build a 3D map of your home, allowing you to request a particular area to be cleaned with just a tap. And since you know your own home better than anyone, you know which rooms need a bit more effort to clean and which rooms need a quieter approach. In the ECOVACS HOME app, you can tweak things for individual rooms like suction power (up to 5000Pa), mopping style, and whether the robot should make a second cleaning pass.

Whether you prefer the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, the T10 OMNI is designed to integrate seamlessly into your smart home. Better yet, you can also issue voice commands directly to the robot with ECOVACS’ built-in “OK YIKO” voice control. This is handy for things like if you need a particular room cleaned or if the suction power needs to be increased.

During the launch window, now through March 30, you can take advantage of an early bird discount to get the ECOVACS T10 OMNI vacuum mop combo for just $899.99 (retail $1199.99) – that’s $300 in savings. Better yet, the first 300 customers will also receive a bonus free accessory if you add it to your cart. This set will help you make the most of your new vacuum mop with a buddy kit, mopping pads, and replacement dustbags, altogether a nearly $150 value.

So if you’re ready to step up your smart home game with a new robot vacuum and mop combo – one that can empty its own bin, separate its own dirty water, and even clean itself – you’ll want to act now as this deal won’t be around for long.

