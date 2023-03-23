Deals: iOttie Made for Google iON Duo 15W charger at $37, Skullcandy Dime earbuds $19, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs, with iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Charger and its Made for Google certification dropping to $37. That’s alongside the Assistant-enabled Nanoleaf Lines Lights at $180, and ultra-affordable Skullcandy Dime true Wireless earbuds that sell for even less at $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo 15W charger falls to $37

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Charging Stand. Now marked down to $37, today’s offer lands at 25% off the usual $50 going rate. It’s only the second offer of the year and matches our previous mention from over a month ago. This is the second-best price overall, too.

iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives for Pixel 7/Pro owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off Pixel buds and other earbuds. You can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review.

Nanoleaf Lines bring customizable ambient lighting to your Assistant setup at $180

Just after seeing some of the other additions in the Nanoleaf stable refreshed with Matter support this morning, we’re now tracking a chance to save on one of the brand’s flashier offerings. Courtesy of Nanoleaf’s official Amazon storefront, you can now score its new Lines HomeKit Light Starter Set for $180. That’s down from the usual $200 going rate in order to deliver one of the first discounts of the year. Delivering the first drop we’ve seen since the beginning of the 2023, this is also the lowest price since back over the Black Friday shopping season. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the new Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting – each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

Skullcandy Dime true Wireless earbuds are even more affordable at $19 low

Back when we first reviewed the Skullcandy Dime earbuds at launch, we remarked at how compelling the listening experience was for just $25. In those past two years, so much has changed with the earbuds lineup, but one thing that remains the same is just how good of a value these buds are. Amazon is making them even more affordable today, too, dropping the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds to $19. This is down from the original $25 MSRP and the elevated $26 going rate we’ve been tracking for the past year, delivering 27% in savings. This is $1 under our previous mention and a new all-time low, too.

Skullcandy Dime earbuds may arrive at an impressively affordable price point further accentuated by today’s deal, there’s plenty of value here. Alongside 12-hour battery life, these pack IPX4 water resistant for tagging along on workouts. Plus, there’s a compact charging case that won’t take up too much space in your bag. We took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review and found them to be quite capable offerings for dedicated workout buds or just an affordable way to get in the true wireless game.

