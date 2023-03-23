YouTube Music starts rolling out Winter Recap 2023

With spring starting on Monday, YouTube Music is now rolling out its 2022-3 Winter Recap with some changes compared to previous seasonal recaps.

Opening the app today, I was greeted by a fullscreen “Your Winter Recap is here” message. Tapping “Get your recap” opens the appropriate page (or you can tap your profile avatar). However, the rollout is a bit buggy, and you might need to pull down and refresh for it to appear.

As of this afternoon, I can launch the story UI and see my top winter artists, tracks, genres, playlists, and albums. YouTube Music will also highlight your “favorite live performance of winter,” while the final page is a recap that includes “total time” in minutes. Each page can be quickly saved to the device and shared as an image.

Meanwhile, the Google Photos “Musical photo album” integration, back on the main page, highlights your top track for December, January, and February with the ability to display images from your personal photo library.

I’m not seeing the actual Winter Recap playlist right now. I just see carousels for previously-saved recaps and YouTube Music playlists. It’s possible that this feature isn’t fully rolled out.

Overall, it’s nice that YouTube Music is rolling these out after the season is over so that you get a more complete record. The full recap is available on Android and iOS.

