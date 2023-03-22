YouTube Music now suggests ‘Covers and remixes’ of songs you listen to

The latest addition to YouTube Music is a carousel in the Home feed that surfaces “Covers and remixes” of songs you’ve listened to.

This list-style carousel takes after “Quick picks,” with four songs shown on each of the five pages. You get miniature cover art, name, and artist with an overflow menu at the right.

It’s populated with covers and remixes of songs you frequently listen to. In my case, it’s quite good and a feature I’ve been looking for. It beats manually searching for remixes or going to the original song and opening “Related” for “Other performances,” which is sometimes just live performances and videos.

At launch, the Covers and remixes carousel appears pretty close to the bottom of YouTube Music’s Home feed. Hopefully, it will rise up if you frequently play songs from it. As of today, we’re seeing it widely rolled out on Android, iOS, and the web (which has a wide display).

Meanwhile, we’re also seeing a “Trending songs” carousel with the same list style that might be personalized “For you.” It’s nice that YouTube Music is differentiating the main feed with different elements to break the monotony of cover art.

