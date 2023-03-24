Asus ROG Phone 7 will be officially announced on April 13

In an unexpected turn of events, Asus has just announced an April 13 launch event that will unveil the Asus ROG Phone 7, well ahead of schedule.

Asus has kept up its series of “Republic of Gamers” smartphones for the past few years now, and they’ve been some of the definitive releases for mobile-focused gamers thanks to clever hardware and countless software tweaks. Last year, Asus reached the ROG Phone 6, which made its debut in July 2022 with support for Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a new 165Hz display, and much more.

Now, it seems the Asus ROG Phone 7 will be making its debut considerably earlier.

On Twitter, Asus confirmed an April 13 launch event for its ROG brand, and wasn’t shy about what’s on the docket. On that date, Asus will live-stream the unveil of the ROG Phone 7. The event takes places at 8 a.m. ET and will be streamed via YouTube.

What will the ROG Phone 7 offer? There hasn’t been much to go on, but likely to come is an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, as well as UFS 4.0 storage. As we saw on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and OnePlus 11, those two combined are sure to bring a hefty speed boost to any device, and be put to good use on a gaming-focused phone.

