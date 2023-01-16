Android 13 is now rolling out to Asus Zenfone 8 series

One of the first notable Android 13 launches of the new year has arrived, as Asus is now bringing the update to its Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip.

Rolling out now or available to sideload (Zenfone 8 – Zenfone 8 Flip), Android 13 carries the version number 33.0210.0210.210 and is available for most regional variants of the Zenfone 8, though XDA notes it is not available for users in Japan.

What’s new?

Aside from the usual Android 13 upgrades, Asus explains in its changelog (below) that many system apps have been revamped, the Quick Settings panel and some other UI elements are adopting Android 13’s look and feel, fixed the ability to block phone numbers, adopted Google’s “Wallpaper & style” menu from Pixels as well as themed icons, and more.

The full changelog reads:

Upgraded system to Android 13.

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, and so on.

Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design.

Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings.

System clipboard added “Auto delete” and editor features.

Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the Control from locked device feature in the Security & lock screen setting.

According to Digital Wellbeing setting, system color scheme can be set to automatically switched by the bedtime option.

Adjusted the Vibration & haptic strength setting, Display and font size setting, and the width/length of navigation white bar when choosing gesture navigation.

Changed to the Blocked numbers setting in Phone to stock behavior. You will not receive calls or texts from blocked numbers.

Removed the Call duration setting.

Replaced original Style settings to new Wallpaper & style settings – Remove shape option, support Themed icons, and the system color is reset to blue.

Added link quick share feature in ASUS Launcher.

Added Asus customization preferences setting. Allows applying the collection of commonly used customization settings with one click.

Removed the ‘Calm’ and ‘Elegant’ options in the Power button menu style setting.

Adjusted the design of the dialpad and contacts details page in the Phone app to display information more clearly.

Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 13 yet.

Upgrade system modes to the latest version, including “High performance”, “Dynamic”, “Durable” and “Ultra durable.” Game Genie is also upgraded to the latest version, to allow quick switching of system modes in games.

Asus previously made many of the same changes when updating the Zenfone 9 to Android 13 late last year. Asus has also promised that Android 13 will roll out to the ROG Phone 6, 6D, and 6 Pro in Q1 2023, as well as to the ROG Phone 5 and 5s in Q2.

