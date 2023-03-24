Google Keep for Wear OS adds watch face complications

Following a redesign of the notes feed in December, Google Keep for Wear OS now offers two watch face complications.

Announced last month, Google Keep picks up complications for “Add list” and “Add note.” These additions use the same icons used by the Keep Notes Tile. A tap of the circular shortcut lets you choose between voice or keyboard input.

We’re seeing these complications widely roll out with version 5.23.102.03 of Google Keep for Wear OS.

This launch follows the addition of a Single note homescreen widget on Android earlier this month. Google Keep has seen a number of updates for different form factors as of late.

There was the dual-pane redesign for Android tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks in November, as well as the richer notes feed on Wear OS a month later. Speaking of that, Google has since tinted the “add” button at the top of the application blue (from white) in a curious tweak that might be a sign for future theming on the platform.

More on Google Keep:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: