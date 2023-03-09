Google Keep ‘Single note’ widget rolling out on Android

Abner Li

- Mar. 9th 2023 12:01 am PT

Apps & Updates
0 Comments

Google announced a “Single note” widget at the end of last month for Keep on Android and it’s now widely rolling out.

Besides the clover or toolbar-shaped “Quick capture” that immediately lets you create a text, checklist, drawing, audio, or image note, Google Keep has historically offered a “Note collection” widget. It lets you view a feed of notes: All, Pinned, Reminders, or a specific label. You can scroll through the list, with a tap opening the app. It’s basically a miniature Keep on your homescreen and one of Google’s better widgets.

Google Keep also now offers a “Single note” widget to “Pin a specific note or list,” as well as images. In addition to scrolling to view more content, you can mark checklist items as complete. There’s also a FAB in the bottom-right corner, and it can be resized to take up your entire screen.

The background matches whatever color you set, while Keep’s preset Backgrounds are not supported. If you didn’t apply one, Dynamic Color is leveraged. 

Google Keep note widget
Google Keep note widget
Google Keep note widget

In terms of list functionality, this matches the Google Tasks List widget, which saw Material You tweaks (Dynamic Color + going flat) with that app’s broader redesign.

Version 5.23.082.02.90 of Google Keep is widely rolling out with the Single note widget, though there’s also a server-side component and you might not see it immediately after updating.

Meanwhile, Google Keep for Wear OS has yet to add two complications for quickly creating a note or list from your watch face.

More on Google Keep:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Keep

Google Keep

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com