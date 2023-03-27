Here’s the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, coming soon with two major Android updates

OnePlus confirmed an event earlier today to launch a new pair of budget earbuds, but that’s probably not the only device coming at the event. Also leaking over the past couple of days is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which might finally address one of our biggest complaints with more affordable OnePlus devices.

SnoopyTech has published two leaks of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite over the past week, starting with a roundup of what the phone will bring to the table.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will apparently be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Uncharacteristically for a budget phone, the camera array includes a 108MP primary sensor and 16MP selfie camera but with the same useless 2MP macro and depth cameras. There’s also a 6.72-inch 120Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and a price tag of €329.

But one thing that stands out is the software situation. The Nord CE 3 Lite would be packing Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box but with two major Android updates and three years of security patches. That’s a promise well beyond most recent Nord phones, where OnePlus often only provides a single major Android update. Flagship phones from OnePlus get four years of major updates, but two is still progress on the budget end.

What does the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite look like? It’s pretty similar to its predecessor, just with a tweaked secondary camera module, as well as a vibrant new “Pastel Lime” color option.

As mentioned, OnePlus is hosting an April 4 launch event for new Nord Buds, and it’s pretty much guaranteed that the CE 3 Lite will arrive at the same time. In fact, the URL OnePlus tweeted to announce the event explicitly mentioned the CE 3 Lite. So we’ll find out more on April 4 about what this device has to offer.

