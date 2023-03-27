OnePlus 11 will get ‘Jupiter Rock’ special edition on March 29, likely only for China

Following some leaks and a teaser last week, OnePlus has officially announced that it will launch the OnePlus 11 in a special new “Jupiter Rock” edition later this week.

Announced in multiple posts on Weibo, OnePlus China confirmed that the special-edition variant of the OnePlus 11 we saw last week will be called “Jupiter Rock.” The limited-edition release has apparently been in development for over a year and, as previously teased, uses a material that makes every single unit unique from another.

OnePlus says (translated):

OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition will adopt a new self-developed back cover process, which has been developed and manufactured for more than one year. The yield rate is extremely difficult, and it has been 100% hand-selected.

In another post, OnePlus’s Li JieLouis explains that the material uses a “microcrystalline rock” and was built on an entirely new production process. The production efficiency is said to be only 25% that of glass, with half the yield rate. As OnePlus said, each phone sold will have been hand-picked.

It’s not only the visuals that are unique from device to device, though, as OnePlus says that the texture of the phone is also different on each unit.

OnePlus will officially unveil the “Jupiter Rock” OnePlus 11 on March 29, this coming Wednesday, but it seems likely this special edition will only be coming to China, as it’s not been discussed on the brand’s global social media accounts so far.

