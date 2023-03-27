Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a owners on Verizon now getting the March 2023 update [U]

The March 2023 update for Google Pixel devices was delayed for the Pixel 6 series but was finally released last week. For Verizon customers, the March update has just started arriving for the Pixel 6 series.

Update: Not long following our story on the update still being missing, Verizon and Google seem to have flipped the switch. Multiple reports are coming in that Pixel 6 devices on Verizon are getting the March 2023 update.

Notably, there’s no separate OTA file for Verizon users from Google, so if you’re sideloading, you can use the standard version.

Our original story follows.

As noted by Droid-Life, there are still plenty of Verizon users voicing on Google’s support forums as well as Reddit that their Pixel 6 devices have yet to get the March 2023 update. Many 9to5Google readers have also noted the update is missing on their devices.

Google released the delayed update for Pixel 6 devices last week on other carriers but hasn’t said anything about a Verizon release. There’s been no OTA, and there’s also no file available for sideloading the update manually.

It’s unclear if the holdup is on Google’s end or Verizon’s, but it’s not the first time a specific carrier variant has seen a delay. Last year, Pixel devices on T-Mobile were left without updates for a few months with no word from any parties.

Normally, a monthly patch update being delayed wouldn’t be that big of a deal, but the March update is a major exception. The update carries with it the fix for a major vulnerability on Exynos modems, which users can’t fully protect themselves from without a patch from Google.

