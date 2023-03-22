Google Camera 8.8 tweaks the zoom bar on Pixel 7/Pro

The latest version of Google Camera brings faster Night Sight to the Pixel 6/Pro and reveals work on the Pixel 8 Pro. Google Camera 8.8 also tweaks the zoom UI on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 series has a different zoom bar than other Google phones. In the comparison below, you see the rather plain UI (left) on a Pixel 6. It’s just a circular scrubber head (with the exact increment) on a line.

The Pixel 7/Pro introduced a more detailed UI (center) where the line is replaced by an oblong pill that notes the available and min/max increments with dots. Google Camera notes the current zoom level with an overly large circle above. The digits are a bit too small and consumed by the container.

Google Camera 8.8 switches to line/tick marks that are reminiscent of a ruler and even markings on a physical DSLR lens. Meanwhile, the current zoom level, with Dynamic Color theming, is larger and no longer housed in a circle.

Pixel 6 (v8.8) | Pixel 7 (v8.7) | Pixel 7 (v8.8)

Version 8.8 of Google Camera with this new zoom UI for the Pixel 7 is not yet widely rolled out in the Play Store.

