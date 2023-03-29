BLUETTI’s new AC60 and B80 are the perfect portable power solutions for your travels

BLUETTI has unveiled a new lightweight, solar-ready power station that strikes the perfect balance of portability and adaptability. The new BLUETTI AC60 power station and B80 battery are a fantastic combination for staying connected while camping, traveling, and more. They also come with a 6-year, worry-free warranty.

For more than a decade, BLUETTI has been making high-quality power options, ranging from whole-home backup solutions to portable batteries optimized for camping trips.

On the latter end of the spectrum, BLUETTI noticed that its customers wanted something even more portable to make it easier to tap into solar power while out in the world. To that end, the company developed the new ultra-lightweight BLUETTI AC60 power station.

Weighing in at just 18.9 lbs, this shoebox-sized solar power generator is purpose-built for camping, beach trips, and more. Backing up that status, the BLUETTI AC60 and B80 are both rated IP65 for water and dust resistance, ensuring that a splash of water or dirt won’t take out your gadgets.

Like BLUETTI’s many other products, the AC60 station can be monitored and controlled remotely via the BLUETTI app. Or, if you prefer, there’s also a built-in LCD display showing info like the battery percentage, charge/discharge time remaining, and more.

On its own, the BLUETTI AC60 is capable of powering up to 600 W worth of devices (1200 W in Power Lifting Mode) and is backed by a 403 Wh internal battery. For low-load usage, the BLUETTI app allows you to scale down the available power to maximize battery life. When not in use, the station can turn itself off, with ultra-low standby power loss.

You also won’t be too limited in what you can power on the go, thanks to the seven built-in ports/outlets:

2x AC outputs

1x USB-C PD, up to 100 W

1x cigarette lighter port

2x USB-A ports

1x wireless charging pad

To really make the most of the AC60, though, you’ll likely want to bundle in one (or two!) of the new Bluetti B80 batteries. Each additional battery adds another 806 Wh of capacity to your setup, for a maximum total of 2,015 Wh battery capacity – depending on your needs, that’s multiple days and nights of your must-have tech.

Even when you do run low, the BLUETTI AC60 system is capable of 600 W charging, getting you back up to full capacity in no time, whether using an AC adapter, a car plug, solar panels, or a generator. Meanwhile, the B80 batteries can charge independently or while connected to the AC60. Plus, the company’s reliable LFP batteries are rated for 3,500 cycles, ensuring each BLUETTI product is a long-term investment.

The BLUETTI AC60 and B80 both feature fold-down carrying handles. This makes the combo supremely portable and carriable while also allowing them to be stowed flat easily.

If you’re ready to keep your favorite electronics running during your 2023 travels, the AC60 power station and B80 battery are set to launch in April, and you can sign up now to be among the first to hear about the launch. While pricing has not yet been announced, we’ve heard the two models should be budget-friendly.

Seeing BLUETTI engineer a new product line to meet its customers’ needs, it’s no wonder the company has been trusted by millions of customers in over 70 countries around the world.