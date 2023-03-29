 Skip to main content

Google will shut down the official Stadia Discord server on March 31

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 29 2023 - 2:31 pm PT
It’s been over two months since Google Stadia closed its doors, and now one of the remaining parts of the community, the official Stadia Discord server, is also just days from closing down.

Announced earlier this year and reconfirmed today, the official Stadia Discord server will be shutting down on March 31. The server will close out that day at 5 pm PT.

Hey @everyone! Hope you have all been doing well. As a reminder, this Friday March 31st at 5:00PM PDT, the Stadia Discord server will be closing its doors. Your passion helped make this community as great as it could be. I want to thank each and every one of you who took any time at all to chat it up here and make this community welcoming. Thanks to everyone who participated in this amazing community!

The official Stadia Discord has, at this point, around 2,200 members. The server has been quite active over the past three years for both community announcements as well as finding fellow players for multiplayer titles. Following the announcement of Stadia’s shutdown, the server also served as a place to get support and information regarding the closure.

Google previously locked Stadia’s official Twitter account, cutting off access to those who weren’t already following it. The company also abruptly killed off the platform’s YouTube channel. At this point, one of the only remaining points for the former Stadia community is the official r/Stadia subreddit, which to this day still has over 100,000 members. There’s been no word on whether or not that subreddit will be closed.

