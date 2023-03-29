This is the new 9to5Google

Welcome to the redesigned 9to5Google! Since we’re in the habit of breaking news rather than making it, let’s jump straight to the changelog:

The new 9to5Google on desktop

Featured grid: This space highlights the biggest stories of the day, and the redesign lets you get a better idea of what’s important thanks to full headlines and dates.

Header bar: We’ve greatly cleaned up the top bar, with search in the corner and the light/dark theme switcher right next to it. If you want to follow us on social media or subscribe to our revamped newsletter, tap the plus button to get all our details. You can also find our contact details from there if you have a hot scoop (even if it’s not Google AR-related) or just want to send us a note.

Latest feed: We love the reverse-chronological feed, and our hope is that shrinking the width makes for more efficient browsing.

More list: Next to “Latest” is a widget of sorts that showcases stories from the 9to5 network of sites. As you catch up on Google news, we hope that you can absorb what’s new with Apple, electric vehicles, drones, and space, while picking up a deal or two.

Article view: Once you click on a breaking story, APK Insight, or review, you’ll notice the two-column UI is there too. We find that not having to go fully left to right makes for a better reading experience. Once done, continue catching up with the stories using the Featured widget without having to go back home.

The new 9to5Google on mobile

Latest feed: Again, we like reverse-chronological feeds, and you immediately open to that on mobile to immediately see the latest news.

Header bar: We’ve cleaned up the header even further here. The hamburger button lets you jump to categories, follow our social accounts, and enable/disable the dark theme in the bottom-right corner. Otherwise, there are just the usual shortcuts to the other sites in our network and search at the right.

Article view: On mobile, the featured carousel appears at the end of a story to help you find something else to read. After a video suggestion from our YouTube channel, you’ll immediately be shown the comments section. We’ve been using OpenWeb for a few months now, and it’s been great for long-form discussions. If you keep scrolling, you’ll find the Latest feed.

Those are the highlights of our new site. If you have any thoughts on the new design or spot any bugs (which are most likely ad blocker-related), feel free to share them in the comments section.

Thank you for reading 9to5Google. We truly appreciate and strive to earn every visit every minute of every day. While clicking on and sharing our articles does not seem like a lot, know that it literally makes this site and our coverage possible. It’s our hope that this redesign makes reading our site easier, and that you might even make our homepage a direct visit whenever you’re looking for what’s new in the world of Google without drowning in a sea of clutter.

Thanks again for visiting and until the next story…

One more thing: Are you subscribed to 9to5Google Log Out? That’s our new Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday newsletter featuring a big idea and other commentary every issue. We think of it as a good way to keep up-to-date with all things Google in email form. Sign-up today!

Also, yes, our podcast is coming back soon.