Deals: Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook $570, Motorola MA1 Android Auto adapter $90, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, discounting Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook for only the second time. That delivers a new all-time low of $570 in the process and pairs with an equally rare chance to save on Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter at $90. Then go outfit your Android handset with SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards at the best prices yet from $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook on sale for only second time at $570

Lenovo recently launched one of the very first gaming Chromebooks to hit the market, and now Amazon is offering the best price yet on the recent release. Dropping the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook down to $570, you’d more regularly pay $700. Today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings as well as a new all-time low. It’s $19 under our previous and only other mention to date, with this being the second chance to save since launching late last fall. Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook arrives with a cloud gaming-focused feature set that comes powered by an Intel Iris XE graphics card. That drives the 16-inch 1440p display, which comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. Its i5 processor is more than capable to handle more than just gaming, and the Wi-Fi 6E support enables speedy networking to go alongside its multitasking-ready 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard SSD storage. We take a closer look at how that cloud gaming experience stacks up in our hands-on review.

Rare discount drops Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter to $90

With spring break road trips on the mind and other travel on the horizon, upgrading your car with some Android Auto capabilities couldn’t be handier. Motorola’s wireless Android Auto car adapter delivers the best experience on the market for bringing the features to your ride after the fact, and now we’re tracking a rare chance to save. Courtesy of Amazon, the Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter now sells for $89.99 shipped, which is also being matched over at Best Buy. Still marking one of the first notable discounts from its usual $100 going rate, this is the second-best price yet at $10 off, as well. It’s about as rare of a discount as they come and, finally, a readily available chance to save for only the second time this year. We did see it at $70 back in January, for comparison.

Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards hit best prices from $10

Ahead of World Backup Day at the end of the month, Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on SanDisk’s recently-refreshed Extreme microSD cards headlined by the 512GB capacity model at $48. Having hit the scene at the $109 price point last fall, we’ve more recently been tracking a $65 going rate. That makes today’s offer deliver 27% in savings while also amounting to a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention.

Other capacities are also on sale from $10. Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more.

