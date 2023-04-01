AAWireless: The easiest way to add wire-free Android Auto to your vehicle [Video]

Safe driving is now easier with in-car entertainment systems supporting Android Auto on your smartphone. However, it comes with a tethered wire frustration. AAWireless eliminates the need to plug your phone into your car, making Android Auto a seamless experience. Here’s why you need one in your vehicle.

Getting rid of wires is something we can truly back, and AAWireless effectively creates a way for you to just get in your car, have your phone connect automatically, and allow you to focus on the road. How does it work? AAWireless, the dongle, plugs into your car’s infotainment USB port just as your phone would for wired Android Auto. Your car needs Android Auto support in its wired form for this device to work.

AAWireless works flawlessly while removing the hassle of plugging your phone in each time you get in your car. Just set it and forget it, it’s that simple. All you need to do to get set up is to pair your phone directly with the AAWireless dongle via Bluetooth or to pair via the free companion app, which provides you with several extra functions and features. The free app can be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store and is an important option for tuning on-the-go. If you use multiple phones, you can set a default device if you want to remain in total control.

This isn’t just a bridge to connect your phone either. Its AAWireless app lets you manage connections and even adjust the Android Auto experience with customizable DPI settings that enable features such as split-screen mode with the recent Android Auto “Coolwalk” redesign. AAWireless even goes a step further with regular firmware updates to the free companion app — something not often seen in the world of Android Auto dongles.

When you get in your car again, the AAWireless dongle will boot up and remember your connection. It’s seamless as soon as your in-car head unit has powered on. There is no latency, and it’s an impressive, smooth experience to use in your car or truck day-to-day.

Because your phone isn’t tethered directly to your car via USB cable, you’re not inhibited when you need to do things like make a wireless payment or scan a pass/reward card at a drive-through. The unintended safety benefits are great, plus it allows your passengers to sync and use their phone without problems.

Since launching back in 2020, the AAWireless dongle has kept an affordable price while improving both quality and consistency. Each product is produced in Europe and ships in 100% plastic-free packaging too. To celebrate the start of the Easter Sale, you can get a 15% OFF on Amazon on the AAWireless for your car from April 1 to April 10.