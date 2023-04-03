 Skip to main content

XGIMI launches Android TV-powered MoGo 2 series portable projectors starting at $399

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Apr 3 2023 - 3:00 am PT
0 Comments

XGIMI has officially unveiled a slew of new MoGo 2 series portable projectors powered by Android TV and starting at $399.

The company is famous for producing high-end portable projectors and home entertainment systems that often utilize Android TV as the core operating system. After teasing new functions back at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the XGIMI MoGo 2 and MoGo 2 Pro are now officially available to purchase.

Both projectors offer a fully integrated speaker and come with 720p and 1080p resolutions respectively. All models include a 25,000-hour rated 400-lumen brightness, and 90% of the DCI P3 color gamut is covered by the bulb. One of the biggest display improvements is the introduction of Smart ISA 2.0, which is an improved auto-keystone correction technology that makes placement super simple.

Xgimi Mogo 2
Xgimi Mogo 2

Each XGIMI MoGo 2 projector packs two 8-watt speakers while power input comes via a USB-C port. Other output and input options include a full-size HDMI 2.0, USB-A, an AUX input plus the aforementioned USB-C port for power. Bluetooth 5.0 is also supported for accessories such as headphones, game controllers, and more. A remote is also included, and the standard in-built Chromecast allows for casting from your phones and tablets.

At just 1.1 kg and capable of running on a power bank, the XGIMI MoGo 2 and 2 Pro are excellent options for anyone that wants a portable cinema experience that also packs a punch. Each unit includes 2GB of RAM, alongside 16GB of onboard storage – which can be expanded using a USB thumb drive via the USB-A port.

Both XGIMI MoGo 2 projectors ship with Android 11.0 pre-installed. However, there is no word on the update schedule for the duo. One downside here is that like many XGIMI projectors, Netflix certification is not included. That means you’ll need to sideload the app to get caught up on your favorite shows and movies.

The MoGo 2 and MoGo 2 Pro will go on sale from the official XGIMI online store priced at $399 and $599. However, early pre-orders will net a $50 discount when purchases are made from April 25–May 5.

More on Android TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform …

Author

Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro