XGIMI launches Android TV-powered MoGo 2 series portable projectors starting at $399

XGIMI has officially unveiled a slew of new MoGo 2 series portable projectors powered by Android TV and starting at $399.

The company is famous for producing high-end portable projectors and home entertainment systems that often utilize Android TV as the core operating system. After teasing new functions back at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the XGIMI MoGo 2 and MoGo 2 Pro are now officially available to purchase.

Both projectors offer a fully integrated speaker and come with 720p and 1080p resolutions respectively. All models include a 25,000-hour rated 400-lumen brightness, and 90% of the DCI P3 color gamut is covered by the bulb. One of the biggest display improvements is the introduction of Smart ISA 2.0, which is an improved auto-keystone correction technology that makes placement super simple.

Each XGIMI MoGo 2 projector packs two 8-watt speakers while power input comes via a USB-C port. Other output and input options include a full-size HDMI 2.0, USB-A, an AUX input plus the aforementioned USB-C port for power. Bluetooth 5.0 is also supported for accessories such as headphones, game controllers, and more. A remote is also included, and the standard in-built Chromecast allows for casting from your phones and tablets.

At just 1.1 kg and capable of running on a power bank, the XGIMI MoGo 2 and 2 Pro are excellent options for anyone that wants a portable cinema experience that also packs a punch. Each unit includes 2GB of RAM, alongside 16GB of onboard storage – which can be expanded using a USB thumb drive via the USB-A port.

Both XGIMI MoGo 2 projectors ship with Android 11.0 pre-installed. However, there is no word on the update schedule for the duo. One downside here is that like many XGIMI projectors, Netflix certification is not included. That means you’ll need to sideload the app to get caught up on your favorite shows and movies.

The MoGo 2 and MoGo 2 Pro will go on sale from the official XGIMI online store priced at $399 and $599. However, early pre-orders will net a $50 discount when purchases are made from April 25–May 5.

