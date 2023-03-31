GM EVs dropping Android Auto (and CarPlay) in full Android Automotive embrace

As GM brings Android Automotive to more of its vehicles, the company is going to stop supporting Android Auto and CarPlay in electric cars.

GM said today it’s “moving beyond phone projection systems” (via The Verge) where your iPhone or Android device connects to your car wired or wirelessly for mapping, music, and other infotainment capabilities.

Instead, it’s opting for a “new built-in and integrated experience” that’s described as “an evolution of the Google built-in system recently launched on select GM vehicles,” like the Cadillac Lyriq EV and Hummer EV. You’ll have to use the GM-designed system, which differs greatly from the consistent UI offered by Apple and Google, going forward with no alternative.

Reuters reports that this change “could help the automaker capture more data on how consumers drive and charge EVs,” while GM says this will allow for more integrations, like readying the battery for faster charging when drivers start navigating to a charging station. With Android Auto/CarPlay, cars would not be aware of mapping.

That system will still allow for “hands-free calling, hands-free voice texting and streaming music through Bluetooth functionality in the vehicle.”

The new “built-in and integrated infotainment experience” will debut on the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, with owners getting eight years of free “standard connectivity” that lets them access Google Maps and Assistant. It will be followed by the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 2024 Cadillac CELESTIQ, and 2025 GMC Sierra EV. This change will come “more broadly to future EVs in subsequent years.”

At this time, ICE vehicles are not impacted by this decision and will retain Apple CarPlay andAndroid Auto capability.

GM explicitly says that existing cars with Android Auto and CarPlay will “retain that capability and are not impacted by this new strategy.” Additionally, support will remain on the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Truck and SUV, 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ, 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, and 2024 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV.

