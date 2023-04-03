 Skip to main content

YouTube livestreaming all Coachella stages for 2023

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 3 2023 - 9:35 am PT
Coachella 2023 kicks off next weekend and YouTube is continuing its partnerships with this festival by expanding its livestream coverage to all six stages.

Last year YouTube just did three stages, but there will be six live feeds for both Coachella 2023 weekends: April 14-16 and April 21-23.

When nothing is live in between sets, YouTube will air “on-the-ground coverage of the art, artists, installations, behind-the-scenes Shorts moments and more, capturing the complete Coachella experience for the audience at home.” There will also be “Exclusive Merch Drops” to spotlight YouTube Shopping and YouTube Premium Pre-Parties.

  • “Sponsored by Fast X, Verizon and NYX Professional Makeup in the U.S. and Levi Strauss and Co across much of Europe, the weekend one livestream gets rolling at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET on Friday, April 14th and runs through Sunday night, April 16th.”
  • “Weekend two kicks back into gear the following Friday, April 21st at the same time, with Tic Tac® and Dove Shower Collection as sponsors in the U.S. and Levi Strauss and Co again in Europe, with livestream festivities running through Sunday, April 23rd.”
The Weekend 1 livestream pages are up now so you can set reminders:

Programming starts at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 14, and will continue until Sunday night. The Coachella YouTube channel will make “highlights from many of the weekend’s performances” available on demand.

