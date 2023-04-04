 Skip to main content

Expedia shows off its neat GPT-4 chatbot for travel planning as Walmart starts integration

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 4 2023 - 9:23 am PT
Generative AI is making an impact, and with OpenAI’s recent expansion of GPT-4 with plugins, it’s now starting to appear within other products. This week Expedia started showing off GPT-4 integration for travel planning, and Walmart also confirmed it is building on the same platform.

OpenAI opened up early access to plugins for GPT-4 last month, in a move that has major potential to vastly expand what ChatGPT is capable of, as well as how GPT-4 can be used in other products. One of the big names on the initial list was Expedia, an online travel agency.

Expedia’s use of GPT-4, as shown off today (via Fast Company), is used by customers to help book travel. Asking the AI chatbot for advice on where to travel, or for hotels at your destination, brings back results created by the AI. It’s a neat idea for sure.

GPT-4 will appear in Expedia’s iOS app starting today as a limited beta test, and may come to Android later on. For now, it also only works in English.

Meanwhile, Walmart also confirmed that it is working on building new tools with GPT-4. The retailer confirmed to VentureBeat that it sees AI as “as big a shift as mobile.” How will Walmart utilize AI? One area is in its “Text to Shop” feature, which allows customers to speak or type the items they need instead of searching for them.

