Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from $833, Anker Soundcore Space ANC headphones $130, more

All of the best deals ahead of the weekend are now up for grabs and headlined by the second-best discounts of the year on Galaxy S22 Ultra handsets. Those are then joined by Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones at $130, as well as Logitech’s popular MX Mechanical Mini keyboard hitting $133. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Second-best prices of the year land on Galaxy S22 Ultra handsets

Closing out the work week, Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 512GB smartphone for $1,133.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,400, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year at 20% off. It’s the lowest in over a month and the second-best we’ve seen since back over the holiday shopping season last year. You can also save on some other storage capacities which are dropping to much of the same second-best price statuses of the year, as we detail below.

While this isn’t the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still arrives with much of that refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as previous model. Making a notable appearance this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Save $20 on Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones at $130

Anker is now offering its new Soundcore Space Q45 ANC Headphones for $130. Also available at Amazon. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save at $20 off. It’s the lowest in a few months and the second-best discount to date. Arriving as some of Anker’s latest over-ear headphones, the new Space Q45 enter the Soundcore lineup with a long list of compelling specs that are only made more enticing by the price cut.

Active noise cancellation is one of the biggest draws, which I can attest to being one of the biggest selling points. That feature paired with the plushy earcup designs makes for comfortable listening that blocks out ambient audio at home or even on airplanes. Then you’ll find 50-hour playback, adjustable EQ settings from the companion app, and a premium-feeling build that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Logitech’s popular MX Mechanical Mini keyboard hits $133

A new all-time low is arriving on Logitech’s popular MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard courtesy of Amazon. Dropping the made for Mac model down to $133 in the Pale Grey stylings, today’s offer arrives with $17 in savings attached. It’s $3 under our previous mention and only the second chance to save on this colorway.

Logitech first brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the start of summer last year, before bringing that experience over to the Mac side of its lineup. Now you can save on that new typing hardware for some of the first times. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

