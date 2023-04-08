Bluetti’s Easter sale is in full swing with up to $1,000 off power solutions

Bluetti is one of the largest names in backup power solutions, whether that’s for your RV, glamping trip, or in case of emergencies at your home. During April, the power solution giant is hosting an Easter sale with deals on its best products for up to $1,000 off in savings.

Coming in as one of the most popular products is the completely modular AC300+B300 bundle, which consists of an AC300 Pure Sine Wave inverter and a B300 battery, which can store up to 3,072Wh of power. With both devices being modular, you’re able to pair the AC300 with up to four B300 batteries, totaling 12,288Wh.

The 3,000W AC300 generator has an impressive array of output connections that can handle just about anything in your house or RV, including but not limited to refrigerators and washing machines for around 3 and 5 hours, respectively. On top of that, you can choose from several different ways to charge the modular batteries, including solar panels, AC power, another generator, and even a lead-acid battery.

The AC300+B300 bundle comes in at $3,499, with the ability to add a folding trolley for $99 and PV350 solar panel for $599.

If you’re looking for something similar but with more power, the AC500+B300S is a reliable option that comes in as a 5,000W solution. With the B300s, you’re looking at 3,072Wh with a maximum of 18,432Wh. The AC500 has a total of 16 outlets that can charge most devices, and can be recharged with similar methods as the AC300. When using AC and solar charging at the same time, the AC500+B300s can charge up to 80% in one hour.

During the Easter sale, the AC500+B300s will be marked down to $XXXXX.

While the latter two power systems are somewhere in the middle of portable and stable, the EB3A is a completely mobile power station that packs as many outlets and powering options as you might need. The EB3A has a 430W max charging capacity with AC and solar options. On top of that, it can handle charging items at up to 600W, with a power capacity of 268Wh.

On the face, there are nine outputs for charging multiple devices, along with a detailed display to get you every detail you need. With a lifecycle of 2,500 life cycles until it reaches 80% original capacity, the EB3A comes in at $209 with the code EASTEREB3A.

At over double the capacity, the EB70S power station is the older brother of the smaller, EB3A. The EB70S has a 716Wh capacity with an 800W load available. This solution is fantastic for camping and road trips. With the ability to charge via solar panels, the EB70S is as mobile as they come. On sale, the EB70S comes in at $519 with code EASTEREB70S.

Lastly, the AC200P and AC200MAX are older but completely viable models from Bluetti. The AC200MAX is expandable with B230 batteries, though it has a sole capacity of 2,048Wh. This makes it perfect for road trips all the way up to emergency power on a stormy night. The AC200P has a lighter capacity of 2,000Wh, though it has a similar array of outlets and use cases.

The AC200MAX will come with unlock a $299 PV200, $599 PV350, or $699 PV420 to add on for a discounted price. Alternatively, the AC200P+B300 bundle comes with a free xt90 cable during the sale.

Bluetti’s sale covers a multitude of needs for just about anyone looking to stay connected, even in adverse conditions. The Easter sale will won’t last long with deals starting on April 6.