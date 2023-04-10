Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $100 off, Anker charger Gold Box from $10, more

All of today’s best deals are up for grabs now that Monday has arrived, with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 making foldables more affordable at $900. An Anker Gold Box is joining in on the savings, offering must-have chargers from $10. Plus, Govee’s new Glide Y modular smart lights will complement your Assistant setup at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Foldables are more affordable with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $900

Earlier this year, Samsung launched its new Galaxy S23 series, hogging most of the spotlight in the brand’s smartphone stable. Its foldable lineup hasn’t been receiving all too much love as of late, and now to start the workweek, Amazon is offering a rare chance to save. In fact, today, only the second notable discount of the year is landing on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 128GB Smartphone at $900, courtesy of Amazon. Normally fetching $1,000, you’re looking at a match of the 2023 low. It last sold for this price a couple of months back, with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since Black Friday last year. The elevated 256GB capacity version is also on sale, now dropping to $960 from its usual $1,060 price tag.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Housed within the flip design in one of four colors is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about right here.

Anker Gold Box sale has favorite charging accessories

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 50% off a variety of Anker charging accessories starting at $10. Headlining all of the price cuts this time around, the new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W is a standout offer at $69.99. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside one of the first chances to save since its debut late last fall. This undercuts our previous mention by $10 and matches the all-time low set just once before.

Anker’s new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect.

Govee’s new Glide Y modular smart lights have never sold for less, at $170

Govee recently took another page out of the Nanoleaf playbook by launching its new Glide Y Lights, and today, a new all-time low is going live. Having launched back in November, today the company’s official storefront is dropping the smart modular lighting package down to $160 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Dropping down from $230, you’re looking at nearly $60 in savings in order to deliver the best discount ever. It’s also $10 under our previous mention while marking only the fourth chance to save so far. Differing from all of the brand’s other smart lighting kits, the Glide Y bundle lives up to its name by pairing seven Y-shaped lights together that can be interlocked in a number of different patterns. Each one splashes multicolor lighting against the wall and delivers Alexa and Assistant support on top of the companion app.

