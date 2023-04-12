Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 now $400 off, plus spring Sonos refurb sale, more

All of Wednesday’s best deals are now going live, delivering a chance to take $400 off Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the best price of the year. A Sonos spring refurbished sale is also kicking off from $139 to join this discount on Samsung’s EVO Plus 512GB microSD at $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $400 off Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4

After seeing Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 go up for sale at the best price of the year, the savings are now carrying over to an even more capable foldable. Amazon today offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G at $1,400 for the 256GB capacity in one of four colors. This is down from the usual $1,800 going rate in order to match the best price of the year for only the second time. It lands at the best we’ve seen since back in January at $400 off while beating our previous end-of-winter sale from the beginning of March. You can also lock in much of the same savings on the elevated 512GB capacity, which now lands at $1,519.99 from its usual $1,920 going rate.

Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last fall. Packed into a familiar form factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of: There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s EVO Plus 512GB microSD now at $40

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC memory card for $39.99 shipped. Originally $85 at launch back in 2021, this one now carries a $55 regular price directly from Samsung, the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low. For comparison’s sake, it is also $20 below the price of the faster 160MB/s pro model that is currently going for $60 at Amazon – the EVO Plus runs at 130MB/s. Delivering a more affordable midtier experience, the EVO Plus lineup features U3, class 10, and A2 tech specs for video speeds and app loading action alongside the brand’s six-proof protection against extreme temperatures, magnetic and x-ray exposure, and five-meter drops. Get a closer look in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Sonos spring refurbished sale from $139

Sonos is now launching a spring certified refurbished sale today, delivering rare discounts across its lineup of smart speakers for the first time since back over the holiday season. You’ll score free shipping across the board too. Headlining all of the discounts is the Sonos Arc SL at $679. This is the first discount we’ve seen in quite some time, dropping down from the usual $849 going rate. Those $170 make this flagship soundbar even more affordable while marking a return to the all-time low in the process.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. While it’s a step down from the standard Sonos Arc, the only compromise that the SL version makes is ditching the built-in microphone.

Another notable highlight from the sale has the Sonos Roam Portable Speaker for $139. Not only is this down from the usual $179 going rate, but it’s also one of the first discounts we’ve seen across the board at $40 off and a new all-time low. Delivering a battery-powered speaker with 10 hours of runtime per charge, Sonos Roam expands your Sonos setup with IP67 water resistance as well as both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect.

Sonos refurbished sale discounts:

