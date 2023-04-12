 Skip to main content

Snapchat may soon get dark mode on Android, but for paid subscribers

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 12 2023 - 9:12 am PT
snapchat logo 2023

Dark mode has been a staple of Android apps for the past few years, but there are still some notorious holdouts, like Fitbit, when it comes to not offering the feature. Now, it’s looking like Snapchat for Android is working on the feature but may be limiting who can use it.

Alessandro Paluzzi, known for digging into various social media apps and posting his findings on Twitter, this week added an update to a thread that has been tracking the progress of dark mode support on Snapchat for Android.

The feature has been in the works behind the scenes for over two years now, with initial signs of support having been spotted back in 2021.

Now, a toggle in Snapchat that Paluzzi uncovered shows a new “App Appearance” section that shows three options – “Always Light,” “Always Dark,” and “Match System.” These are fairly common settings for most Android apps, but it’s a feature that’s beyond overdue for Snapchat in particular. The social app has supported dark mode on iOS for some time now but on a support page simply says that “Dark Mode is not available on Android at this time.”

Clearly, that’s soon to change, but there’s an unfortunate catch.

According to Paluzzi, Snapchat will require a subscription to Snapchat+ to get dark mode on Android. No such requirement is in place for iOS, and it’s quite fascinating to see an expected feature of virtually all apps locked behind a paywall. Snapchat+ runs $3.99/month in the US.

