Google Voice finally gets Material You redesign on Android

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 29 2023 - 3:25 pm PT
While Voice is not a Google Workspace app, it’s sold as an “add-on” to the suite and managed by that team. Google Voice for Android is now getting a Material You redesign.

This redesign starts with a tall Material You bottom bar that uses pill-shaped indicators to note your current tab. The FAB (floating action button) has changed from a circle into a rounded square. It does not disappear as you scroll.

At the top of the screen is a pill-shaped “Search Google Voice” field, while the navigation drawer has been modernized with rounded top and bottom corners, as well as a wider panel.

Dynamic Color is leveraged through the app, replacing the dull gray from before. When you’re viewing a conversation, the status and app bars are not merged.

The homescreen widgets also get a Material You treatment with a Dynamic Color background and modernized shapes.

This Voice update follows Google Tasks getting modernized in February. In terms of Android Workspace apps, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Chat have all been updated. Jamboard is now the only Workspace-adjacent app without a revamp. On the web, Material You is available for Gmail, Drive, and Docs/Sheets/Slides.

Version 2023.03.20.518941070 of Google Voice for Android rolls out the Material You redesign. It’s not widely rolled out yet via the Play Store.

