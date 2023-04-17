Deals: Google Nest Thermostat $90, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $363, more

All of today’s best discounts are now up for grabs and headlined by the first 2023 discount on Google’s Nest Thermostat, just in time for spring, at $90. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has fallen even further to $363, which is joined by some Amazon clearance sales on Google Nest WiFi systems that double as Assistant speakers from $59. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Just in time for spring, Google’s Nest Thermostat sees first 2023 discount to $90

Spring weather has been as inconsistent as ever heading into the new season, making the discount going live today on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat all the more noteworthy. Not only is Amazon dropping the price on this best-selling smart home solution for the first time this year down to $90, but it is also knocking $40 off in the process. Today’s offer is a new 2023 low and matches our previous mention from back in December. It comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen period too.

Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with an LED display. Ideal for keeping things comfortable without lifting a finger this winter, you can leverage Assistant to fight back against the cold with voice control or even automated heating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sees second discount of the year to $363

Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances of the year to save on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Dropping the 45mm smartwatch down to $363, today’s offer is down from its usual $450 price tag for only the fifth time and second time of the year. It’s landing at the second-best discount to date at $87 off and is the best we’ve seen since back in January, when it was $5 more.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all the new features inside, like the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Amazon clears out Google Nest WiFi systems that double as Assistant speakers

Amazon is now offering the 2-node Google Nest WiFi Router System for $123. Down from the $299 MSRP it has been selling for all year, today’s offer has Amazon looking to clear out the now previous-generation Wi-Fi package in the Google stable. It’s the first chance to save in the 2023 period and clocks in at $2 under the holiday pricing from last December.

Giving your home Wi-Fi a nice refresh for the spring, this 802.11ac package provides 4,400 square feet of coverage, thanks to the dual-node system. It can handle upward of 2.2Gb/s of overall throughput from as many as 200 smartphones, laptops, smart home accessories, and any other clients. And on top of supporting an entire family’s worth of gadgets, each of the routers also doubles as an Assistant speaker for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

While it’s not going to cover quite as large of a home or apartment as the featured system, going with a single Google Nest router is a great option for beginning to build out your setup. It’s currently down to $59 at Amazon from the usual $169 price tag and lets you enjoy 2,220 square feet of coverage at the start, which can be expanded by extra nodes down the line. There’s even the same built-in access to Google Assistant, as well, with a new all-time low taking $110 off in this clearance sale.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]