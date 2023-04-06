The Pixel 7 box is over 50% smaller than packaging for original Pixel

The Made by Google hardware team today highlighted the progress it has made towards sustainability in 2022.

For Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit products launched and manufactured in 2022, “approximately 30% of all materials” were recycled content.

This includes recycled material used in our devices’ aluminum, stainless steel, rare earth magnet, glass and plastic parts. For plastic specifically, 48% of all materials used came from recycled content.

Meanwhile, packaging for the Pixel 7 uses 99% plastic-free materials. Comparing the Pixel 7 to the original Pixel box in 2016, Google has “reduced the volume of packages by 54% and the weight by over 50%.”

For the past several years, the Pixel box has involved raising a simple lid, with the packaging not that much larger than the top surface of the phone. In 2016, there was a sleeve that you pulled off to get to the internal box. The phone and other accessories were laid side-by-side rather than being stacked one on top of another. It did feel more premium, but smartphones are more than commonplace tools and utilities at this point.

Another interesting comparison is engineering lower energy consumption, with the 2022 Chromecast with Google TV (HD) using 40% less power (watts) in active and standby modes compared to the 2018 Chromecast.

Besides 2022 sustainability, the (low-resolution) cover image Google used today includes the Pixel Tablet. We see its 100% recycled aluminum body before the nano-ceramic coating, which we were told is reminiscent of porcelain’s texture for a “soft matte look and textured feel,” gets applied.