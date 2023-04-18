Some early buyers of Walmart’s new Google TV dongle say performance is better

It’s abundantly clear that Walmart is set to launch its new Google TV dongle any day now. But while we wait for the official launch, some users have managed to buy devices from their local stores, and early impressions signal that this will be another winner.

As we reported last week, Walmart’s new Google TV streaming dongle under the retailer’s “Onn” brand is literally sitting on store shelves, just waiting to be fully released. However, the retailer’s systems are blocking employees from selling the product. But, apparently, there’s a loophole.

Multiple Reddit users have been able to buy Walmart’s Google TV dongle by taking the device through the self-checkout rather than checking out at a normal register. This won’t work if your store has the device stored in a “cage,” but if it’s out where you can grab it, you might just be able to take it up front and leave with it.

Thanks to those early buyers, we’ve also got some first impressions of the device hitting the web.

Reddit user u/WaveofSerenity was able to buy three of the devices and posted a gallery comparing the new Google TV device to the previous Android TV streamer. This showed that the new device has a slightly rounder design and is also a bit bigger overall. While we hoped USB-C might be a part of the upgrade, the user also confirmed this is still using micro-USB.

Google TV model on top

How does the device compare in use? Redditor u/tlogank said that “performance feels snappier” and that the device had an update available out of the box. Another user who managed to get a device at their store, u/caliswag408, similarly said that the performance is “improved” compared to the prior model, and u/trainer235643 says that the device is “faster than” Google’s Chromecast.

While most Google TV devices feel quite snappy right out of the box, it wouldn’t be surprising if Walmart’s new device is indeed faster than its predecessor and even Google’s Chromecast. It’s packing a new Amlogic S905Y4 chip under the hood, which is quite a leap over what was in the prior model.

Now, we’re just left waiting for Walmart to actually release this to the general public.

If you’ve managed to get your hands on this device, please get in touch!

More on Google TV: