Walmart is about to launch a new 4K Google TV dongle for $20

Walmart launched its Onn streaming device in 2021 with the most affordable price tag we’d ever seen on an Android TV dongle. Now, Walmart is gearing up to launch its sequel, with a new Google TV streamer that has updated specs and a revamped remote.

The original Walmart Onn Android TV streaming device came in two variants. One was a simple 1080p streamer, while the other offered 4K streaming for a slightly higher price. For quite a while, both were sold for under $20, making them a tremendous deal. Better yet, Walmart did a fairly good job of keeping the software up-to-date.

However, late last year, Walmart stopped selling the streamers unexpectedly.

Now, Google’s Play Console database has revealed the revamped Walmart streamer. As spotted by @AndroidTV_Rumor, the listing confirms the product will be running the Google TV UI on top of Android TV OS 12.

Related: Google TV: The history of Google in the living room, evolution of Android TV, and what’s next

There’s also 2GB of RAM and an upgraded Amlogic chipset. That new chip is the S905Y4, which supports AV1 decoding. This likely won’t lead to any major increase in performance, but there may be a slight boost over the S905Y2 found in the previous model.

Finally, the remote on the new Google TV streamer from Walmart will be the same design as the prior version, but with a Paramount+ shortcut replacing the one previously used for Amazon Prime Video. This makes sense for a Walmart-sold device, given Walmart’s tight partnership with Paramount+. The company offers a free subscription to the streaming platform with its Walmart+ subscription.

Walmart has also already posted the dongle to its website, with the device listed for $19.88. This offers a better look at the hardware, as well as the updated packaging. The listing also confirms the same 8GB of storage, which is a bit restrictive.

It’s not clear what other upgrades are in store for this updated model, or when Walmart plans to release it. It’s also not yet known if there’s a 1080p version on the way, or if the retailer will only launch a 4K model this time around. In any case, this is one streamer worth looking forward to.

More on Google TV: