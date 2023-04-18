Xiaomi is adopting Google TV with its next set-top box

As Google TV quickly replaces Android TV, Xiaomi is preparing to launch its next set-top box with refreshed specs and an updated design, as well as Google TV on board.

Xiaomi has been a longtime Android TV OS partner, with the company one of the first to launch an Android TV set-top box in its popular Mi Box back in 2016. The device hit an affordable price point with an overall excellent package, and led to further releases over the years to come. In 2018, Xiaomi launched the Mi Box S, which has remained its flagship offering on the global market.

Now, Xiaomi is finally launching a second-generation set-top box outside of China, with the “Xiaomi TV Box S 4K” being detailed on the company’s website ahead of a formal debut. There’s no price or release date at this point, but we do get a breakdown of what the streamer will offer.

That includes 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, 4K output with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, as well as support for Dolby Atmos. Xiaomi doesn’t mention the processor outside of saying it’s a quad-core chip using A55 cores, but that’s in line with the Amlogic S905X4.

And as far as ports go, the main reason to buy a set-top box over a dongle, there’s a single HDMI 2.1 port, a single USB 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a power plug as well.

Included with the Xiaomi TV Box S 4K is also an updated remote design compared to the prior model. It includes a branded Google Assistant button, a new shortcut to “Xiaomi TV+,” and adds more shortcut buttons. There are now shortcuts to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and the apps list. The remote still works over Bluetooth and supports IR controls, too.

Of course, the notable aspect of this device isn’t really the hardware, which is pretty run-of-the-mill for a set-top box, but rather that Xiaomi is making the switch to Google TV, which we believe is based on Android TV OS 11.

Interestingly, Xiaomi seems to be sticking with Android TV on its streaming sticks. Earlier this year, the company launched a new version of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, which kept Android TV on board. It’ll presumably be another generation before Xiaomi makes the switch on that more affordable form factor.

As mentioned, there’s no word on pricing or a specific release date for Xiaomi’s new Google TV box, but it’ll be a welcome competitor nonetheless. The current Mi Box S originally launched for $59 and is still available today.

More on Google TV: