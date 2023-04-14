 Skip to main content

Walmart’s $20 Google TV dongle is already on store shelves, but you can’t buy it

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 14 2023 - 12:45 pm PT
After showing up online this week, Walmart’s Google TV streaming dongle appears to be set for imminent release, with devices already on store shelves.

The new Google TV streaming dongle from Walmart’s Onn brand first showed up on the Google Play Console yesterday and later appeared on Walmart’s website too. While there’s nothing indicating anything outside of a full launch, Walmart hasn’t made any official announcements or made the product available for purchase.

The updated device replaces 2021’s excellent Onn-branded Android TV dongles, which offered excellent streaming experiences for incredibly low prices.

We’ve since been able to confirm that at least some Walmart locations are already stocking Onn Google TV streaming dongles, with devices on shelves, as pictured below. This also confirms the price of $19.88 that Walmart’s website shows.

But while devices are ready for sale, Walmart’s systems don’t allow customers to actually buy the product and, according to store employees, there’s no date attached to the product, which is not typical of products that Walmart’s systems bar employees from selling. It seems units are not supposed to be out on store shelves just yet.

Given stock is already out in the public eye, we’d bet Walmart is planning an official launch for its Google TV dongle sometime in the next week or two – Walmart was unable to offer any official details on a release date at this time.

On the previous Walmart Android TV streamers, this same thing happened, with units showing up in stores on June 1 and the official release a little over a week later on June 9.

