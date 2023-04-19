Waze app keeps staying open for some Android Auto users, fix coming

Waze is a useful app for managing a daily commute, with its helpful crowdsourced navigation data often proving invaluable. But, annoyingly, some Android Auto users have noticed that the Waze app is staying open in the background well after they’ve left the vehicle.

When Waze for Android is running, the app displays a constant notification that serves two purposes. Firstly, it allows users to quickly jump back into the Waze app if they switched over to another app, but it also serves to keep the app in memory. This also applies when running Android Auto, but the notification is supposed to go away and the app to stop running when you leave the car and end your trip.

Lately, that hasn’t been happening, with many users noticing that the app continues to stay open in the background constantly. While that’s not a big deal for the most part, it does lead to a bit more battery drain in some cases.

In a Reddit thread this week, a Waze staff member confirmed THAT the company is aware of this issue with the Android app staying open after an Android Auto session. Work on a fix for the problem is underway, but it may not arrive until the Waze v4.95.0 release, which is a little ways out. At the moment, Waze’s stable release is v4.93.5.

Waze is also still working on bringing full support for Android Auto’s new “Coolwalk” redesign, which is still limited to beta users. The company also today just announced Waze support for Android Automotive vehicles.

