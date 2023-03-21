Latest Waze beta update brings back Android Auto ‘Coolwalk’ support

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 21st 2023 1:44 pm PT

android auto widgets 110 dpi
0 Comments

Android Auto’s “Coolwalk” dashboard update has been around for a couple of months now, but Google’s own navigation app, Waze, has lacked support for the platform refresh, but it seems like things are progressing.

When it first debuted in beta, “Coolwalk” came with a notice that Waze was lacking support for Android Auto’s new dashboard view. This left early users frustrated, but there was at least hope that the update would be ready in the not-too-distant future.

Support for the dashboard first arrived in Waze in beta in late January, but it wasn’t available to all users. And, just as quickly as it arrived, it also disappeared for some users without any explanation.

Now, the latest beta update to Waze reinstates support for Android Auto “Coolwalk.” Users on Reddit report the change following app version 4.93.5.X via the Play Store. Unfortunately, the beta program is currently full. I was able to confirm that sideloading the update does work, with dashboard support showing up immediately on Waze v4.93.5.5.

It’s still not clear why the functionality was removed in the first place, but it’s great to see it restored.

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.
Waze

Waze

Waze is a third-party navigation application that is owned by Google. While using Maps' traffic data, Waze features unique tools that help identify objects in the road, police activity, and more.

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.