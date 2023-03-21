Latest Waze beta update brings back Android Auto ‘Coolwalk’ support

Android Auto’s “Coolwalk” dashboard update has been around for a couple of months now, but Google’s own navigation app, Waze, has lacked support for the platform refresh, but it seems like things are progressing.

When it first debuted in beta, “Coolwalk” came with a notice that Waze was lacking support for Android Auto’s new dashboard view. This left early users frustrated, but there was at least hope that the update would be ready in the not-too-distant future.

Support for the dashboard first arrived in Waze in beta in late January, but it wasn’t available to all users. And, just as quickly as it arrived, it also disappeared for some users without any explanation.

Now, the latest beta update to Waze reinstates support for Android Auto “Coolwalk.” Users on Reddit report the change following app version 4.93.5.X via the Play Store. Unfortunately, the beta program is currently full. I was able to confirm that sideloading the update does work, with dashboard support showing up immediately on Waze v4.93.5.5.

It’s still not clear why the functionality was removed in the first place, but it’s great to see it restored.

More on Android Auto:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: