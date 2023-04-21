Google Meet now lets you co-present Slides

Presentations are a big part of video calling, and Google Meet is now letting users co-present Google Slides with support for multiple people.
There will be a primary presenter that can “assign participants to co-present Slides.” Available on desktop Chrome, these co-presenters can:
- See the audience, presentation, and Slides controls in one window
- Navigate the presentation
- Start and stop media within the presentation
Besides hybrid working and letting people more effectively work together from different places, Google is hoping to eliminate the “need to ask a colleague to move to the next slide in a presentation, leading to smoother transitions and minimal distractions.”
After starting a Google Slides presentation in Meet, open the People menu, select a user’s overflow menu, and click “Add co-presenter.” Those selected will be notified accordingly.
This feature is rolling out now and will see wider availability over the coming weeks:
- Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers
- Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Frontline, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers
- Not available to users with personal Google Accounts
More on Google Meet:
- Google Meet letting you turn off individual video feeds
- AI-powered hand raise gesture detection is coming soon to Google Meet
- Google Meet on Pixel 7 rolling out speaker separation
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments