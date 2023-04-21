Google Meet now lets you co-present Slides

Presentations are a big part of video calling, and Google Meet is now letting users co-present Google Slides with support for multiple people.

There will be a primary presenter that can “assign participants to co-present Slides.” Available on desktop Chrome, these co-presenters can:

See the audience, presentation, and Slides controls in one window

Navigate the presentation

Start and stop media within the presentation

Besides hybrid working and letting people more effectively work together from different places, Google is hoping to eliminate the “need to ask a colleague to move to the next slide in a presentation, leading to smoother transitions and minimal distractions.”

After starting a Google Slides presentation in Meet, open the People menu, select a user’s overflow menu, and click “Add co-presenter.” Those selected will be notified accordingly.

This feature is rolling out now and will see wider availability over the coming weeks:

Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Frontline, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Not available to users with personal Google Accounts

