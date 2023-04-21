 Skip to main content

Google Meet now lets you co-present Slides

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 21 2023 - 9:07 am PT
Presentations are a big part of video calling, and Google Meet is now letting users co-present Google Slides with support for multiple people.

There will be a primary presenter that can “assign participants to co-present Slides.” Available on desktop Chrome, these co-presenters can:

  • See the audience, presentation, and Slides controls in one window 
  • Navigate the presentation 
  • Start and stop media within the presentation 

Besides hybrid working and letting people more effectively work together from different places, Google is hoping to eliminate the “need to ask a colleague to move to the next slide in a presentation, leading to smoother transitions and minimal distractions.”

After starting a Google Slides presentation in Meet, open the People menu, select a user’s overflow menu, and click “Add co-presenter.” Those selected will be notified accordingly.

This feature is rolling out now and will see wider availability over the coming weeks:

  • Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers 
  • Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Frontline, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers 
  • Not available to users with personal Google Accounts

