Google Meet letting you turn off individual video feeds

In a nice quality of life improvement, Google Meet will let you “turn off the video feed from other participants” on the web, Android, and iOS.

From the People list on the web, selecting the overflow menu next to a user will reveal a new “Don’t watch” option under “Pin.” Meanwhile, in the mobile apps, a new “Audio only” option will “turn off all video feeds apart from tiles that are presenting content.”

These changes only apply to you, and other users will not be made aware of your visual muting or have their experience changed. In the same menu, “Start Watching” will resume the video feed.

Google hopes this will be “helpful in situations where you want to focus your meeting view to just the presenter or hide participants with distracting video feeds.”

This capability is rolling out starting today:

Available to all Google Workspace customers [including “Google One Subscribers with 2TB or more storage space”], as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

