Google Meet on Pixel 7 rolling out speaker separation

As we spotted last year, Google Meet is bringing “Speaker separation” to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

When enabled, “you’ll hear the audio of other participants from different directions based on their position on screen.” Google says this will make it “easier to distinguish different speakers and hear where they’re coming from for a more immersive, dynamic experience.” This is coming first to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Speaker separation Lets you hear where people who speak are on your screen if your device supports it

Left and right channels make sense for this, but it could also factor top and bottom for distinguishing top-left, top-right, bottom-left, and bottom-right video feeds.

In the provided screenshot, which looks to be from the Google Meet (original) app, the settings page has been tweaked with new “Audio” and “Video” section headers. We’re not seeing Google Meet speaker separation on several Pixel 7 devices we checked today. It should be fully available in the coming weeks for:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

