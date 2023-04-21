Here’s a real-life look at the Pixel Tablet, including new coral color [Gallery]

Google Design is exhibiting at Milan Design Week 2023 with “Shaped by Water.” That installation also happens to include a table of Google products, including the unreleased Pixel Tablet in a new coral color.

Coral Pixel Tablet

Google has already shown off green with a black frame around the screen and beige with a white bezel. They might be named “Hazel” (like the Pixel 7 Pro) and “Porcelain,” respectively.

We reported earlier this week to expect two more Pixel Tablet colors, and one looks to be pink/orange/coral.

The existing hardware lineup has a lighter “Sand” on the second-gen Nest Hub and Audio, while “Coral” on the Nest Mini and Pixel Buds Pro is much more vibrant. The coral or pink used on the Pixel Tablet is definitely a much lighter shade.

Meanwhile, we clearly see the bottom edge protrusions on the Pixel Tablet, and they look like feet. Of note, none of the Pixel Tablets seen here have the privacy switch for disabling the microphone and camera. We saw the toggle on near-final Pixel Tablet retail renders last week and confirmed its existence in our Monday report.

Moving on, we expect there to be a fourth color for the Pixel Tablet, but it’s not seen in the gallery above. It could be yellow as the color-coded tablet placement suggests a yellow Charging Speaker Dock (as placed next to the “Lemongrass” Nest Wifi Pro).

On this table, we also have the Pixel Watch Metal Links Band in Brushed Silver. It, along with the Metal Mesh Band, is expected this spring, and an official release could be coming soon.

Shaped by Water

The rest of the exhibit is somewhat connected to the domed design of the Pixel Watch. The main installation has two components that you either walk through or lay down and look up to see:

Sympathetic Resonance, 2023: “An array of mirrored sculptures hold shallow pools of water. These polished vessels dissolve into their surroundings, taking on the personality of the space and allowing for a distilled experience of water’s sonic qualities.



“As people gather and move around various pools, sweeping tones rise and fall from within the vessels. The proximity and communal presence of the public is reflected in the infrasonic tones that form wave patterns on the water’s surface.”

Wavespace, 2023: “The vibrational energy of music sculpts a pool of water into choreographed waves, transforming water into a kinetic, liquid lens.



“This natural lens refracts and reflects light overhead into an ever-shifting lattice of imagery. The resulting lightwork provides a visual stimulus for the public to dream with open eyes. Much like cloud-gazing or staring into a fire, this experience is never twice the same and unique to each person.”

Another demo replicates the Pixel Watch’s domed glass by using a water dropper.