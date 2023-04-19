 Skip to main content

Google Pixel Tablet pricing starts to leak out

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 19 2023 - 5:18 pm PT
We shared a few more details about the Pixel Tablet at the start of this week, but the one piece that has yet to emerge is pricing. As Google I/O 2023 nears, leaks about that are starting to appear.

On Monday, we reported that the Pixel Tablet would have 8GB of RAM and come in two storage options. WinFuture’s Roland Quandt has now tweeted that those sizes are 128GB and 256GB. This matches Pixel phones and is a higher base than Apple’s non-Pro iPad lineup.  

We expect the Pixel Tablet to be available in up to four colors depending on the country. Google has already shown off green with a black frame and beige with a white bezel. The latter could be “Porcelain,” while the former is likely Hazel, if this morning’s Charging Speaker Dock is anything to go by. 

Lastly, Quandt says today that Pixel Tablet “pricing looks like 600-650 Euros,” which would be $657~ to $711~.

For comparison, the Pixel 7 is €649 in Europe and sells for $599 stateside. The early Amazon listing, which has since been removed, suggested that the Charging Speaker Dock costs $129, so factor that bundle into the price. 

For comparison, the 128GB (2560 x 1600) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with an 11-inch screen, 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and S Pen stylus is $699.

