Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 from $220 lows, Motorola wireless Android Auto adapter $80, more

All of today’s best deals are now live with new all-time lows landing on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 from $220. That’s alongside one of the best prices ever on Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter at $80, which rounds out the savings today alongside an Anker Soundcore Gold Box sale from $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 now start at new all-time lows

Over the past few weeks, we have seen spring savings roll out to a collection of the latest wearables to track all of those warm weather discounts. It’s now Samsung’s turn, as Amazon is now starting off the work week by discounting its latest Galaxy Watch 5 models. All arriving with free shipping, pricing now starts at $219.99 for the 40mm model. That’s down from the usual $280 going rate in order to land at a new all-time low. The $60 in savings are $10 below our previous mention from February and amounting the most savings yet. Arriving at much of the same all-time lows, the 44mm model now rests at $250 in several colors from the usual $310 price tag.

Samsung’s most recent Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors to complement all of its latest smartphones. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a more durable sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot to ensure it’s spending less time charging and more time on your wrist. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter hits $80

Dropping to one of the best prices of all-time, Woot today is now offering the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter for $80. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $100 going rate, this amounts to 20% in savings while also undercutting our previous mention and concurrent Amazon offer by $10. It’s the lowest price since the beginning of the year when it hit $70 in January. This is the second-best discount to date, too.

Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Anker Soundcore Gold Box discounts latest headphones from $60

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its latest Soundcore headphones and earbuds. Shipping is free across the board while the savings are available through the end of the day that start from $60. Amongst several different models and colorways, our favorite discount of the batch puts the new Space Q45 ANC Headphones in the spotlight with a drop down to $100. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s offer arriving at the all-time low for the first time in months. It’s one of the first chances to lock-in this low of a price, with 33% in savings attached. This is also $30 under our previous mention.

Arriving as some of Anker’s latest over-ear headphones, the new Space Q45 enter the Soundcore lineup with a long list of compelling specs that are only made more enticing by the price cut. Active noise cancellation is one of the biggest draws, which I can attest to being one of the biggest selling points. That feature paired with the plushy earcup designs makes for comfortable listening that blocks out ambient audio at home or even on airplanes. Then you’ll find 50-hour playback, adjustable EQ settings from the companion app, and a premium-feeling build that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Amongst the rest of the price cuts today, another highlight is marking down the true wireless form-factor from Anker’s new Soundcore Space collection. Clocking in at the lowest price we’ve seen, the new Space A40 ANC Earbuds sell for $63.99. With a regular $100 going rate, today’s offer lands at 36% off while beating our previous $79 mention by an extra $15.

Also sporting 50-hour playback on a single charge, these true wireless earbudsare backed by active noise cancelling tech that sounds quite solid for the price point. You’ll also get access to much of the same tunable EQ settings, as well as dual-layer drivers that produce a solid mix of bass and and vocals. I was personally a big fan in our hands-on review, too.

