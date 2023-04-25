Pixel 7a official case lineup leaks showcasing all three colors [Gallery]

We’ve seen a number of leaks showcasing Google’s next mid-range smartphone, and now we’re getting our first look at the official Pixel 7a case lineup.

The images of three of the official case colors were shared by WinFuture alongside more high-resolution press renders of the Pixel 7a. We already know that the handset is set to start at $499 and will be in stores from May 11. It’ll also come in white/silver, gray/black, and a light blue option that will be marketed at “Cotton,” “Carbon,” and “Arctic Blue.”

Of course, we expected a wide array of official Google accessories, and thanks to a leak from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, we get to see the Pixel 7a case lineup for the first time. The colors match each of the devices with color-appropriate power and volume buttons. It’s hard to tell, but the buttons are muted rather than shiny metallic. The “G” logo does appear to have a metallic finish, which is the same as the official Pixel 7 case lineup.

The change from semi-transparent cases on the Pixel 6 and 6a has resulted in fewer durability and longevity issues. This has been a welcome iteration but does mean that the official Pixel 7a cases are better used with the device that they have been designed for. One of our minor complaints is that the camera bar can be little exposed when compared to other high-quality third-party Pixel cases.

No details were shared on the proposed pricing of the cases. However, we’d expect a similar retail price of around $29.99 to the official covers that are available for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

