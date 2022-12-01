Hands-on with every official Pixel 7 series case: Better than last year? [Video]

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro official cases are similar to the previous generation, but considering the Pixel 6 official accessory had a fatal flaw, have things been improved?

Google’s decision to drop the popular fabric cases from the first-party accessory lineup with the Pixel 5a launch in lieu of polycarbonate cases has always left a bad taste in our mouths. Changing to plastic-based protection added some problems too. The issues were especially pronounced if you used the official Pixel 6 cases for an extended period. It was hard to predict when trying out each case for a brief period, but discoloration, yellowing, and even warping were fairly common even after just general use.

At $29 per case, the price remains the same as in previous years. Of course, Google has stuck with recycled soft-touch plastic for the official Pixel 7 case lineup. Complaints aside, the benefit of an official case for your smartphone is that you’ll get a clean, precise fit, which means first-party options are treated as an extension of the design of your prized possession. To work out if they are worth the asking price, we’ve tested all of the official cases in every color to determine if they are worth almost $30.

Video — Hands-on with EVERY official Pixel 7 and 7 Pro case

What’s in the box?

Considering that each Pixel 7 or 7 Pro official case is $29, you could be forgiven for being a little disappointed by the packaging and unboxing experience. Credit where it’s due, though, Google has made efforts to use more recycled materials on, in, and as part of devices and accessories in recent years. Each case also comes in a paper box with a little fabric loop for stores to place on racks or rails. This also makes it easier to open when the adhesive panel has been peeled back. Inside the box you’ll find:

Warranty card

Paper case cover/protective film

Pixel 7/7 Pro Case

Everything in the box (sans case) including the packaging itself can be recycled so long as you remove the fabric loop and any adhesive stickers. This hasn’t changed all too drastically since the launch of the Pixel 4 series accessories. Luckily, the unboxing experience is not the main event – each first-party case is.

Pixel 7 official case colors

There are some changes right off the bat. As unlike the official Pixel 6 cases, the Pixel 7 versions no longer have frosted or semi-transparent finishes. They are matte and are designed to closely pair with the color of the device that you choose. This is both a positive and a negative. Positive as this means each case fits better with your phone. Negative as it means mixing and matching isn’t quite as seamless this year.

This year you can pick up the official Pixel 7 cases in three colors including: Chalk, Obsidian, and Lemongrass. The Pixel 7 Pro is available in three colors: Chalk, Obsidian, and Hazel. There is no Google Store-exclusive color this year.

Side-button covers and the “G” logo on each case are tied to the actual frame colors of each Pixel 7. This means that the button covers are gold on the Hazel and Lemongrass smartphones, silver on the Chalk (“Snow” device color), and a glossy metallic black on the Obsidian cases respectively. We would advise picking a color that matches your phone. It’s also worth noting that the Hazel and Chalk options can look similar in different lighting conditions. The Hazel almost looks like a dirty version of the whiter Chalk at times.

Look and feel

Changing from frosted to a solid color that pairs with each color Pixel 7 or 7 Pro device is an interesting move. Each case looks more elegant and mature with this change. It’s certainly something that feels quite different from the playful approach that has helped define the Pixel in years gone by.

Each case also feels more rigid than the almost “gummy” Pixel 6 series cases. That even expands to the frame edges. I’ve found that there is more of a “snap” when fitting to your Pixel 7 and 7 Pro that is incredibly satisfying. The annoying snagging issue from last year has also been fixed. Slipping your phone in and out is lovely and smooth as a result.

Because of this change to a more rigid design, the area around the side buttons is also no longer soft. There are also new button covers, which are a great addition thanks to the metallic finish. Each of these covers feels like an extension of your phone and as close to the “real” buttons underneath as you’ll find from a first-party accessory.

These buttons add tactility so you can quickly grasp or press. They also protrude outward a little bit so that they are easier to activate and find in a pocket or without too much hand-shuffling. Kudos to Google for this neat extra touch – it almost makes up for the removal of the colorful power button. Removing the colorful “G” logo is a bit disappointing, but it fits with the muted 2022 aesthetic, and the cohesive color-pairing to the frame of your phone is striking in its own right.

To the touch, each official Pixel 7 case feels eerily similar to the Pixel Buds Pro case but only marginally softer. I would call each case a little less “waxy” too, but the matte finishes can be a little slippery. I’m personally hoping that this change reduces the risk of battle scars that the Pixel 6 cases have been susceptible — but time will tell.

Google appears to have remixed the design based upon the previous first-party cases. The Pixel 6 cases had a hard lip around the glass camera bar. On the Pixel 6a cases, the lip was not present given the glass camera area didn’t quite stick out as drastically. With the Pixel 7 cases, the lip feels like a fusion of the 6 and 6a cases protective camera region. The case curves to an edge around the camera bar with slightly deeper insets at the edges. Maybe this has been altered because the new metal camera bar won’t shatter or crack like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro potentially can.

Something to note is that because of the downward shift of the camera bar on the regular Pixel 7, the official case has a larger section above the camera section this year. It makes no real difference to the Pixel 7 Pro case.

I’m not 100% certain, but I also believe that each case feels thinner than last year, but only marginally so. You can see some other changes to the earpiece speaker cutout too. This area feels more prominent, with a reduced edge. Sounds should still be projected outward like on the previous official cases, but maybe less so, as the inset does look a little shallower.

The screen lip also seems a little smaller this time around, and I’d be concerned about putting the screen face down on a surface without a screen protector fitted as micro-scratches could be a problem. As you’d sort of expect, all of the other cutouts are precise and don’t inhibit port access or block audio output. Most USB-C cables should fit unless they have an especially thick coating.

One thing I will note is that because the colors are purely matte, some of the case combinations look terrible. Although, this tonal change feels like a deliberate move by Google for the perfect pairing, conveying just what the design team set out to do with the Pixel 7 series.

I do also believe that the protection has taken a minor step back compared to the previous version. The firmer structure is still going to protect from a drop. Harder impacts might not keep every aspect of your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro intact – especially given the curved edges of the Pro.

Final thoughts: Worth $29?

The updated design means that the official Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases feels more aligned with their asking price. Even so, I’m not entirely convinced that the lineup is worth $29 each as you can get some exceptional premium protection for under $20. However, I do believe that the quality has been upped enough to be a more justifiable everyday accessory.

You get a more cohesive accessory that now feels more of an extension of the Pixel design with the muted color lineup. If you’re about to pick up the phone – or had it for a while already – each case is an easy recommendation if you can stomach the $29 price. Google has made some important improvements, and the design is more “premium” as a result, and that is something leveled at the Pixel series for some time.

For most people, you’re better served with a cheaper alternative. If you prefer a cheaper option, my favorite clear case is the super cheap Ringke Fusion. We’ll follow up with some more thoughts after an extended period with each of the official accessories, but so far things are looking a lot better for potential buyers.

Where can I get the official Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases?

You can get the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro case lineup direct from the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, Verizon, and more.

