Pixel 7a may arrive a bit sooner than expected in three colors

Google’s Pixel 7a might see a release well ahead of the summer launches of its two predecessors. Apparently, the Pixel 7a’s release date could be very close to Google I/O.

The original Pixel 3a series made its debut at Google I/O 2019 and was available in stores immediately. However, that release timeline was immediately broken the following year, as COVID-19-related delays ended up pushing the release of the Pixel 4a back to August. The Pixel 5a followed on that same timeline. Last year, the Pixel 6a was announced at Google I/O, but it didn’t go up for sale until July of the same year, about two months later.

This year, it seems the Pixel 7a’s release date will fall considerably closer to Google I/O.

SnoopyTech, a fairly reliable leaker, says that retail units of the Pixel 7a are set to arrive in retail stores within the next two weeks, implying a sales date that’s not too far off. With Google I/O taking place on May 10, it’s entirely reasonable to believe that, if units are indeed heading to stores within the next couple of weeks, we could see a release date for the Pixel 7a that same week.

But that’s no more than an observation at this point, as there’s nothing concrete pointing toward that early launch. A previous retail leak suggested Pixel 7a would arrive in mid-June alongside the Pixel Fold – Snoopy’s tweet added that there’s no sign of Pixel Fold units headed to retail stores at this point.

Beyond the details regarding stock, Snoopy adds that there is no fourth “Jade” color of the Pixel 7a as was previously hinted at, meaning color options will stick with black, white, and blue as we’ve seen in recent leaks. “Jade” will apparently be available for accessories, though, as we can corroborate.

The Pixel 7a is expected to arrive with Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, a 90Hz display, improved cameras, and the addition of wireless charging.

