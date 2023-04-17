 Skip to main content

Pixel 7a may arrive a bit sooner than expected in three colors

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 17 2023 - 7:17 am PT
0 Comments
google pixel 7a hands-on leak

Google’s Pixel 7a might see a release well ahead of the summer launches of its two predecessors. Apparently, the Pixel 7a’s release date could be very close to Google I/O.

The original Pixel 3a series made its debut at Google I/O 2019 and was available in stores immediately. However, that release timeline was immediately broken the following year, as COVID-19-related delays ended up pushing the release of the Pixel 4a back to August. The Pixel 5a followed on that same timeline. Last year, the Pixel 6a was announced at Google I/O, but it didn’t go up for sale until July of the same year, about two months later.

This year, it seems the Pixel 7a’s release date will fall considerably closer to Google I/O.

SnoopyTech, a fairly reliable leaker, says that retail units of the Pixel 7a are set to arrive in retail stores within the next two weeks, implying a sales date that’s not too far off. With Google I/O taking place on May 10, it’s entirely reasonable to believe that, if units are indeed heading to stores within the next couple of weeks, we could see a release date for the Pixel 7a that same week.

But that’s no more than an observation at this point, as there’s nothing concrete pointing toward that early launch. A previous retail leak suggested Pixel 7a would arrive in mid-June alongside the Pixel FoldSnoopy’s tweet added that there’s no sign of Pixel Fold units headed to retail stores at this point.

Beyond the details regarding stock, Snoopy adds that there is no fourth “Jade” color of the Pixel 7a as was previously hinted at, meaning color options will stick with black, white, and blue as we’ve seen in recent leaks. “Jade” will apparently be available for accessories, though, as we can corroborate.

The Pixel 7a is expected to arrive with Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, a 90Hz display, improved cameras, and the addition of wireless charging.

More on Pixel 7a:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.