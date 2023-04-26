Motorola ThinkPhone will be sold unlocked for $699, or direct to businesses

The Motorola ThinkPhone has been one of the more exciting devices this year, though we hadn’t had a price tag or purchase details so far. Now, the company is setting a purchase point as well as where both businesses and consumers can purchase the ThinkPad companion.

For the average person, the ThinkPhone might not be very appealing as a daily driver. It runs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and has a 6.6-inch pOLED display. Taking it for what it is, it’s a generic device with decent specs.

However, for enterprise customers who have or are involved in a business where Lenovo’s ThinkPads run rampant, the ThinkPhone is the perfect companion without a single doubt. With a tool called “Think 2 Think,” the ThinkPhone is able to communicate with ThinkPad laptops in a unique way, almost as if they’re running the same software. Users can make use of a shared clipboard, notification sync, file drops, and even app streaming.

The ThinkPhone is even physically designed to look like a ThinkPad laptop, with a 45-degree ThinkPhone logo set on the bottom back corner, as well as a tough woven back panel.

Since the device is set to appeal to the business world more than private consumers, Motorola has announced that the ThinkPhone will be available through “select B2B channels in the U.S.” In essence, that means that the ThinkPhone will be treated as a business supply and sold between companies or through a Lenovo business partner.

For those that aren’t with a company, the ThinkPhone will also be available on Motorola and Lenovo’s website for general purchase at the surprisingly reasonable price of $699.99. Those business-to-business channels open up starting today, while individuals will have to wait until April 28.