Motorola officially teases new Razr foldable [Video]

While Google’s Pixel Fold will be the next big release in the foldable world, it’s not the only one on the horizon. Motorola is also set to unveil a new Razr foldable (or two) in June, and this week the company has officially teased its 2023 release for the first time.

The 2023 iteration of the Motorola Razr foldable is expected to be a pretty big leap over past designs. Where the original Razr, launched in 2019, had a design that invoked memories of the classic Razr flip phone, newer models have moved towards a design that’s much more similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4.

For the 2023 Motorola Razr, the company is expected to be the first to debut a cover display that takes up almost the entire outer panel, as past leaks have shown. The display is set to wrap around the dual cameras and provide much more usable space than past models, and especially when compared to competing devices that have drastically smaller displays on the outside.

And, more recently, a leaked set of renders showed off the “Razr Lite,” a device with a focus on being more budget-conscious in part by ditching the large outer display.

Unfortunately, there’s still no confirmation on any of that just yet, but Motorola is officially teasing its new Razr 2023 release in a video.

The brief video was posted by Weibo by Lenovo executive Chen Jin. Android Authority captured the video and notes that Jin’s post mentions a large cover display. There’s, unfortunately, no word from Jin on when to expect this release, though, but past leaks have pointed to early June.

More on Motorola: