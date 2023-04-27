Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now $200 off, Sony ANC headphones $128, Nanoleaf lights $132, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by $200 discounts on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra, an all-time low. A new pair of Sony noise canceling wireless headphones have hit $128, which is joined by some deep savings on Nanoleaf’s gaming Lines smart lights at $132. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra now $200 off

Amazon today is rolling out some of the very first discounts across Samsung’s new lineup of Galaxy S23 smartphones. It is marking down unlocked versions of all three 5G handsets, and shipping is free across the board. The most notable of the discounts starts all the way at the top, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB dropping to $1,000. Normally fetching the usual $1,200 MSRP, today’s offer is delivering only the second-ever discount on the elevated storage configuration. It’s matching the all-time low at $200 off as well.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as the previous year’s versions, just with some notable under-the-hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so-popular S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

New Sony noise canceling wireless headphones hit $128

We are now tracking the best price yet on Sony’s new WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones. Regularly $150 directly from Sony and launched a couple of months ago on Amazon at $148, you can now land the new cans for $128 shipped. While they might not be the brand’s lauded high-end XM5 set, they also come in at well below the nearly $400 those will cost you.

A quick browse around the net also highlights how notable of a value the WH-CH720N set really is; you’re scoring Sony’s world-class, albeit trimmed down, feature set and noise canceling for a fraction of the price. Described as Sony’s “lightest Wireless Noise-canceling headband ever,” they make for notable daily drivers powered by its integrated Processor V1 for noise reduction alongside 35-hour battery life (with a 3-minute quick charge for up to 1 hour of playback), hands-free calling, and voice assistant action.

Nanoleaf’s gaming Lines smart lights see $88 clearance sale

Nanoleaf today is now offering some deep clearance on a special edition of its popular Lines smart lights. Launched back in January, one of our favorite smart home brands here at 9to5 partnered with the famous gaming clan FaZe in order to release a branded set of its modular lights. Arriving with a typical $220 going rate didn’t seem to appeal to shoppers, and now Nanoleaf is offering one of the first chances to save and a new all-time low. The Nanoleaf Lines FaZe Clan Lights are now marked down to $131.99 shipped. That scores you $88 in savings and clocks in well below the pricing we’ve seen on the standard edition sets, which have gone for as low as $150 in the past. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review too.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the Lines lights are already some of its more eye-catching releases. But with the FaZe edition, there’s now a slick black color scheme that complements the usual modular design and RGB lighting capabilities. Each of the nine included Lines pairs with an adapter and can be stuck on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with Assistant, Alexa, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package. Even if you’re not a FaZe fan, the gaming clan’s logo can easily be masked to hide the organization’s branding.

