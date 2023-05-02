Deals: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone hits $375, Bowers & Wilkins ANC earbuds at $50 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs, with the just-released Samsung Galaxy A54 landing at $375. That’s joined by the 9to5-favorite Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds on sale for the first time at $349. Not to mention, 512GB of Samsung PRO microSD storage hits a $47 low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung just released the new Galaxy A54, now it’s $75 off

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save some cash on the just-released Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. Dropping down from its usual $450 going rate, today’s offer lands at $374.99 shipped in the black style. That $75 discount is not only the first cash discount so far but beats the value offered by the launch promotion we saw, which bundled a $50 gift card into the equation.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly. We also just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds are 9to5 favorites at $349

Released earlier in the year, the new Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 quickly went on to become my favorite pair of earbuds on the market right now. There was really just one problem – that steep $399 MSRP. Amazon today is helping make the new releases a touch more affordable, with the very first discount landing on the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds at $349. Available across all three styles, today’s offer saves you $50 and marks a new all-time low in the process of going on sale for the first time. Justifying that high-end price tag, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 arrive with some capable dual hybrid drivers that are backed by aptX audio and some of the best ANC available in the true wireless form factor. There’s at least four hours of listening per charge before it’s time to drop them in the Qi-enabled charging case, which also doubles as an audio transmitter for using the earbuds with anything you can plug a 3.5mm cable into, from computers to in-flight entertainment systems and more. Our hands-on review from earlier in the spring further explores just what to expect from sound quality and overall functionality if you’re not sold yet.

Score 512GB of Samsung PRO microSD at the $47 low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $47. This model launched at $109, and today it carries a $60 regular price at Amazon and directly from Samsung, where it is now matched. Today’s deal marks the second time we have seen the half TB model down at the Amazon all-time low and delivers one of the best prices you’ll find on a microSD card with these sorts of specs. It clocks in at 160MB/s – that’s slower than the discounted 190MB/s SanDisk model we featured but also a touch less pricey – and makes for a notable addition to your spring/summer camera, drone, and gaming rigs. You’ll find U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds, and A2 app-loading here alongside the Samsung six-proof protection that can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater,” extreme temperature, x-rays, magnetic environments, and unfortunate drops, all backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Check out our hands-on review of Samsung’s speed-focused microSDs right here and head below for more details.

