Android 14 adding lockscreen clocks and shortcuts, gen AI wallpapers

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 10 2023 - 11:40 am PT
With Beta 2 expected later today, Google at I/O 2023 detailed one big new feature coming with Android 14: lockscreen clocks and shortcuts.

Android 14 is getting a customizable lockscreen from clocks with several styles to app shortcuts (Flashlight, Wallet, QR scanner, etc.) in the bottom corners. For example, you can have the time at the top, while the date and temperature are on the edges.

On the wallpaper front, you can use and select emoji to create a background with different pattern and color options. The emojis on the wallpaper will react when you tap then.

Cinematic Wallpapers will create a 3D image from any wallpaper, which is similar to what Google Photos does. On-device neural networks generate depth with a parallax effect. It’s coming first to Pixel phones starting next month.

Meanwhile, there are also generative wallpapers where you select a theme and can specify prompts. This is coming in the fall.

“Most expressive OS, powered by Google AI”

