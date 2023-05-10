Waze will show EV stations on Android Auto and CarPlay

Initially brought to mobile, the Waze app has the ability to show drivers where the nearest charging stations are and the important details that follow. Now, the Google-owned app is bringing that feature to Android Auto and CarPlay, expanding the user base significantly.

For many users, Waze is a rather fantastic navigation app that brings navigation data from Google Maps and combines it with abundant crowdsourced data from other drivers in the area. With that, road hazards and traffic conditions are reliably up-to-date, which makes for a more peaceful driving experience.

To add, Waze is bringing EV charging station data to Waze users running Android Auto, Android Automotive, and Apple CarPlay. This feature was introduced to Waze users back in March, though it was limited to the mobile app only. That leaves out a large number of people hoping to stick with their in-car Waze experience. For many, pulling out their device to use for navigation is a no-go, and rightfully so when you have a large built-in display at your disposal.

The Android Auto and CarPlay Waze experience will work similarly to the mobile version, with a large database of EV charging stations available to search for and navigate to. Each station has a detail page, which allows users to find stations based on their vehicle and plug type. With filtered station results, drivers can get to a charge reliably.

With a crowdsourced foundation, EV charging stations in Waze should remain up-to-date. Stations that add plug types and expand their reach will have that reflected in the app in a reasonable amount of time, which is a nice little benefit. Added information makes its way through the Waze community for verification, and after new station info is approved, it becomes accessible to drivers using the Waze app on Android Auto or CarPlay.

Waze notes that stations will become available “over the coming months,” so the database may not be fully fleshed out yet. We expect that over time, Waze will be a good source for EV charging station information.